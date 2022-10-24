The biggest openly gay rap star/pop star ever to make it in America, Lil Nas X, was in San Francisco to perform the final U.S. stop on his tour on Sunday, but Saturday night he headed to SoMa for drag show.

I was confused over the weekend seeing Lil Nas X in selfies on peoples' Instagram stories over the weekend, because these didn't seem like folks who had backstage-pass-level access to his show. As it turns out, the megastar got down with the people on Saturday and took his dancers out to see some SF drag, at Princess, the weekly Saturday club at Oasis.

"He was very kind and generous," club owner D'Arcy Drollinger tells SFist. "He came with his dancers and a large security team... He showered all the performers with money."

Drollinger says his security team called the club just 20 minutes before they arrived, and they were able to set up tables for them down by the front of the stage.

The nightclub already had a concert after-party planned for Sunday night with an all-Lil-Nas-X drag show.

Photos show Lil Nas up on the roof enjoying a cocktail with drag queen Nicki Jizz, and it seems he was game to take selfies with fans too.

Either later that night or on Sunday after his Bill Graham show, it appears Lil Nas X also hit up the dancefloor at Beaux in the Castro.

The sold-out Sunday concert at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium was a success by all accounts. "He’s got the moves, the icon-level fan base á la Lady Gaga and even some comedic flair," says Bay Area News Group.

As SFGate reports, Lil Nas and his dancers did a dance break to Beyonce's new song "PURE/HONEY," which has been seen at other stops on the tour and recorded on YouTube.

And, during a break between songs, the singer told the SF audience how much he'd loved getting lost in the city, either earlier that day saying he had walked around anonymously for about two hours.

"I started walking, I passed by fucking, uh, different statues and shit," he said, per SFGate. "I was walking around for two hours, and look, I accidentally walked all the way to the venue, I didn’t know where the fuck the venue was today and I don’t know, I just feel like that’s a magical moment, like, isn’t that cool? To end the story, I just want to say, enjoy who you are right now before your next moment or your next moment in life."