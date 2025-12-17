A man's French bulldog was stolen outside of a Castro bar last week and remains missing, and the dog's owner is seeking help from the public in locating the dognapping suspect.

The incident happened outside the bar 440, at 440 Castro Street, around 11:40 pm on Wednesday, December 10. Dog dad Parker Brumfield says that his five-year-old French bulldog Hank was stolen while in the care of "one of his parents," so possibly not in the care of Brumfield himself.

A suspect reportedly picked the dog up from the sidewalk while the caretaker was distracted and fled into a waiting car.

"He means the world to me," Brumfield tells the Bay Area Reporter. "I literally bought my apartment for him. It's every dog owner's worst nightmare."

And as Brumfield told KRON4, "He’s like not just a dog; he’s my child."

Brumfield declined to give further details about the circumstances of the theft, and gave no description of the suspect vehicle. He said the dog is microchipped.

If anyone has information about the incident, or the dog's whereabouts, they are asked to call 415-355-4349.

Tipsters can also contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is the latest in a string of French bulldog thefts around San Francisco over several years, with Frenchies being one of the most popular targets for thieves.

