While the Saturday night BART delays are not expected to kick in until 10 pm, late-night Saturday BART riders should bring a book or something, as trains in the Transbay Tube will be delayed by at least 20 or 30 minutes.

The BART system has been getting a lot of guff lately over its equipment failures causing commuter delays, all while the system is asking taxpayers for more money and threatening to close entire stations if they don’t get it. But in the case of some BART delays that are in store for this coming weekend, these are totally routine maintenance jobs that are planned in advance, and riders are given plenty of prior warning.

And those BART delays coming this weekend are 20-30 minute delays late on Saturday night, so BART can do some maintenance work to the lights inside the Transbay Tube.

"BART crews will be in the Transbay Tube the evening of Saturday, February 21, to replace lights in the Tube," the rail system announced in a Wednesday Xitter post. "The work is scheduled to begin at 10pm and continue into the overnight hours."

That means delays of 20-30 minutes, the agency says, likely with the trains stopping outside the Tube for that long, because the system needs to run the train single-track for that period. But if you’re on either side of the Bay waiting for that incoming train, you are likely to have to sit and wait for 20-30 minutes longer.

Of course, BART only runs until a little after midnight on Saturday nights (or technically Sunday morning), so the delays only affect a late-night two-hour span this coming Saturday night, basically between 10 pm and a little after midnight.

And the whole thing is expected to be finished, and not affecting anyone’s travels, by the time the BART system reopens at 8 am Sunday morning. According to BART, “The project is not expected to impact service the next day, Sunday, February 22.”

