The story grows stranger with Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee's disappearing SUV, and it certainly calls to question how lax the security situation is inside Oakland's City Hall.

According to a source close to the investigation who spoke to the Chronicle, investigators have now seen video footage that shows the suspect entering City Hall on Friday, February 13. Police have an idea who the suspect is — the Chronicle reports that the suspect was identified partly through this video footage, and we learned yesterday that police had a warrant out for the suspect's arrest.

The suspect then, reportedly, made their way to the 11th floor, which is home to the offices of the City Attorney. No one was working over the weekend, clearly, and the paper notes that many of the office's employees work remotely anyway, so the suspect had the floor all to themselves for three days.

On Monday, President's Day, police believe this person broke into the mayor's office and stole the keys to the city-owned Ford Expedition. From there, it was easy to access the garage where the SUV was kept — the door did not require any sort of key fob. And the garage doors autuomatically open for the mayor's vehicle when the vehicle approaches them from the inside.

The SUV was recovered on Tuesday in Vallejo.

No arrests have been made in the case, but updates are likely to come soon.

