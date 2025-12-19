- San Ramon has had 38 small earthquakes so far in December, and 19 last month. It marks the most seismic activity recorded there since 1976. [Chronicle]
- A flood watch is in effect for the Sacramento River Delta and the Carquinez Strait due to heavy rain expected Friday. The entire Sacramento Valley and the Yosemite area are under flood watches as well. [Bay Area News Group]
- The man believed to have been the shooter in last week's Brown University classroom shooting was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Thursday night in a storage unit in New Hampshire. Portuguese national Claudio Manuel Neves Valente apparently attended Brown briefly over two decades ago, and he's also believed to be the person responsible for killing MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro on Monday. [New York Times]
- President Trump is using the Brown shooting and the fact that Valente entered the country through the green card lottery in 2017 to suspend the green card lottery program. [KTVU]
- The man shot during a confrontation with South San Francisco police last week has been identified as 28-year-old Luis Francisco-Manzo. [Bay Area News Group]
- A German shepherd was seen running loose on the upper deck of the Bay Bridge Thursday around noon, but we have yet to see photos of the pooch, or heard if CHP officers ever caught up to the dog. [KRON4]
- A bill with bipartisan support in Congress would provide payments of up to $450,000 to the families of wildfire fighters who become stricken with cancer and die from smoke exposure. [New York Times]
Photo by Ryan C