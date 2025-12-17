A state judge ruled that Tesla can’t sell or manufacture cars in California for 30 days over false advertising claims about their ‘full self-driving’ mode. But the California DMV cut Tesla some slack, giving them 60 days to fix the ads.

It had kind of fallen out of the headlines lately that California Attorney General Rob Bonta had sued electric car manufacturer Tesla over wildly exaggerated claims of “autopilot” and “full self-driving capability” in their vehicles’ marketing materials. Indeed, Tesla drivers thinking their cars could fully drive themselves have been responsible for real-life car crashes and multiple fatalities. Heck, even here in the Bay Area we’ve seen ‘full self-driving’ fools just riding in the backseat as the car drove, or even literally asleep at the wheel.

Bonta’s lawsuit is now back in the headlines in a big way. CNBC reports that a California judge issued a ruling Tuesday that banned Tesla from selling or manufacturing cars in California for a 30-day period. Though the Chronicle reports that the California DMV watered that ruling down pretty generously, and is giving Tesla 60 days to remedy its marketing materials and remove that "autopilot" and “full self-driving” language.

Clearly, the state’s Administrative Judge Juliet Cox was much harsher on Tesla in this determination.

“A reasonable consumer likely would believe that a vehicle with Full Self-Driving Capability can travel safely without a human driver’s constant, undivided attention,” Judge Cox wrote in her Tuesday order, according to CNBC. “This belief is wrong — both as a technological matter and as a legal matter — which makes the name Full Self-Driving Capability misleading.”

But the DMV is giving Tesla some wiggle room here, and all the company needs to do is change their marketing and advertising within the next 60 days to avoid that 30-day ban.

“We’re really asking Tesla to do their job, as they’ve done in other markets, to properly brand these vehicles,” DMV director Steve Gordon told reporters after his agency’s ruling, per the Chronicle. “So they do not lead people to believe they are an automated driving system (a.k.a. an autonomous vehicle) when in fact, as Tesla claims, they are an advanced driving system.”

Elon Musk's companies usually do not respond to press inquiries except by sending a poop emoji. But in this case, Tesla has retained Public relations firm FGS Global to make some public statements on their defense.

"This was a ‘consumer protection’ order about the use of the term ‘Autopilot’ in a case where not one single customer came forward to say there’s a problem,” that firm said, acting as Tesla paid spokespeople. “Sales in California will continue uninterrupted.”

Tesla says “not one single customer” complained, but that seems to ignore the hundreds of Tesla owners involved in a class-action lawsuit against Tesla for overselling the full-self driving capabilities. And of course we do not hear any complaints from the no fewer than 14 people killed in self-driving Tesla crashes, as those individuals are no longer able to speak up for themselves.

