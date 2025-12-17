The very public shaming that has followed a Santacon weekend video of an extremely drunk and belligerant patron, and her date, engaging staff and fellow patrons in physical fights at Hazie's in Hayes Valley, has culminated for now in the woman being fired from her job.

This week's award for most viral video out of San Francisco has to go to this video of a woman being loud, entitled, and obnoxious in a Hayes Valley restaurant, followed by her getting physical with other patrons and staff, getting slammed to the ground, getting dragged outside while she in turn drags a bartender by his hair, and she ultimately gets tripped and lands on her face on the sidewalk — a final coup de grace that probably accounts for the video's virality.

One important lesson: If a modern young person is pulling your hair or refuses to disengage from a conflict, grab their phone and throw it. They will chase after it.

We're now learning, as KRON4 reports, that the woman, whom the internet quickly identified as Strava employee Shireen Afkari, was arrested Saturday night for public intoxication. It's not clear if her date/boyfriend was arrested as well.

The SFPD confirms that they arrived on the scene at Hazie's at 9:41 pm Saturday, as the NY Post reports, and made the arrest(s).

Subsequently, just as the video was picking up steam on Monday, Afkari was reportedly fired from her job at Strava.

Strava issued a statement, sort of strangely, in a comment on one of its own Instagram posts, perhaps because the post was attracting so many unwanted comments about Afkari.

"We are aware of an employee who exhibited extremely concerning off-hours behavior," the company said. "We don’t condone violence of any kind and this does not reflect the standards we expect of our team. This past Monday, we made the decision to end the individual’s employment."

TMZ has also followed up with a story about the firing.

Afkari, who may be in the process of finding a crisis PR agent, has not yet publicly commented on the situation.

It feels like it's been a while since San Francisco, at least, has seen some documented drunk behavior quite this bad. Is the problem that nobody drinks anymore so when Santacon rolls around they're all an immediate fucking mess? And, correct me if I'm wrong, but not since the Karen video craze of 2020 have we seen someone's video go viral and then impact their employment.

In any event, the video also served to highlight how service industry employees have to put up with bullshit like this all the time, and it doesn't often become an internationally viral news sensation.

Luckily it's not every day that a young woman goes full nuclear when she's cut off at a bar on Santacon, allegedly running into the kitchen and behind the bar demanding she continue to be served, and then get dragged out literally kicking and screaming and pulling hair.

As one Redditor succinctly put it, "Probably my number one life goal is to die having exactly zero videos online of me going completely apeshit in public."

