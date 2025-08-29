Local:
- Social media is up in arms over a video of a local driver who appeared to be asleep at the wheel while her Tesla was in autonomous mode last week. The car was spotted coasting along Oakland’s MacArthur Maze as its owner had her head resting on a comfy pillow. [Chronicle]
- Former Delta Airlines pilot Rustom Bhagwagar and his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Powell appeared in court Friday where a judge determined the two will stand trial on 24 counts of child sexual abuse. Bhagwagar was pulled off a flight and arrested upon landing at San Francisco International Airport in July. [KRON4]
- After the California Highway Patrol’s reported success supporting the cities of Oakland and San Francisco with traffic enforcement, Newsom announced Thursday that CHP will be extending its support to Southern California police departments. [KPIX]
- San Francisco teen Maryeli Rivera, 14, who has been missing for over a month, was last seen near her home on Potero Avenue on July 28 and is known to frequent the Third Street area in the Bayview. [KPIX]
MISSING JUVENILE: Maryeli Rivera is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic female who is approximately 5’2” and 140 pounds with black hair and black eyes. Rivera was last seen wearing a black crop top t-shirt and red pants.— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 28, 2025
Anyone who locates Rivera should contact 911 and report… pic.twitter.com/Hdp2UKAAG3
National:
- Border patrol agents detained two firefighters battling a wildfire in Washington State Wednesday. The US Bureau of Land Management reportedly terminated the contracts of the two companies responsible for hiring the 44-person crew. [Associated Press]
- It’s been 20 years since Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast in a horrific, “slow moving catastrophe.” There were almost 1,400 deaths, mostly in New Orleans — 80% of which was under water, leaving residents stranded on their roofs or trapped at the Superdome. [CBS News]
- Trump has stripped protections from critics and ex-allies, including Fed Governor Lisa Cook, Chris Christie, and John Bolton, while also targeting New York Attorney General Letitia James and Senator Adam Schiff in a campaign of political retribution. [ABC News]
Video of the Day:
- Ride along with fifth-grade BART expert Bella and enjoy a virtual Summer Berry Lemonade at the Bay Fair Target, which looks very refreshing right about now!