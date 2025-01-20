A plant store called Mellow SF was hit by a Tesla that was reportedly in autopilot mode early Sunday afternoon, but the car seems to have taken more damage than the shop, and no people or plants were harmed.

While covering last week’s car crashing into the Dovre Club storefront at Valencia and 25th streets, we noted that there have been an unusual number of automobiles ramming into Mission District shops over the last year or so. Just last April, a car crashed into the El Buen Sabor taqueria at 18th and Valencia streets, and that same month, another car rammed into the Chase Bank at Mission and 21st streets. And that’s not even counting the police car smashing into the Lucca Ravioli building during an (unsuccessful) high-speed chase in June 2023.

Now add another one to the list, as Mission Local reports a Tesla crashed into a Mission District plant shop on Sunday afternoon around 12:15 pm. The plant shop is The Mello SF at 21st and San Carlos streets, and according to eyewitness reports, the driver said the Tesla was in autopilot mode.



The security video below captures the accident, a video which is not particularly shocking or graphic. The car merely hits the storefront at the 0:30 mark, its horn starts honking, and several alarmed customers and employees bustle out of the store. No one was injured, Mission Local reports that “it appears all of the plants survived. The shop’s co-owner Lorena Velasco told Mission Local the store would merely have to “redo the brick and fix our metal gates.”

But yes, there is a Tesla twist to this crash. Mission Local reports that one eyewitness claimed the driver “said she had her car on auto-pilot,” but the car “wasn’t executing” the right turn she was trying to make. The driver reportedly tried to disengage autopilot, but “she hit the gas pedal by mistake.”

Valesco added to Mission Local that “Police were called and arrived quickly, but no report was filed since the car that ran into our corner was our property manager."

We should note that Tesla’s autopilot mode is not the same thinng as full self-driving mode. According to Tesla, autopilot mode “Matches the speed of your vehicle to that of the surrounding traffic,” and “Assists in steering within a clearly marked lane, and uses traffic-aware cruise control.” Full self-driving mode has more features (and costs more) but Tesla claims “Your vehicle will be able to drive itself almost anywhere with minimal driver intervention” in that mode.

Though as the Chronicle reminds us, there have been some pretty notable crashes of Teslas that may have been in autopilot or full self-driving mode. The most notorious of these was the eight-car pile-up on the Bay Bridge on Thanksgiving Day 2022, among many other crashes that have drawn federal probes. It’s still unclear whether Sunday night’s multi-car crash in SoMa, which did involve a Tesla, had any self-driving features being used.

So the damage in this one was minimal, and Mission Local’s photos show the car may have endured more harm than the shop. But hey, at least this time the Tesla did not catch on fire.

Image: Naples, Italy - March 25, 2022: Removal with the tow truck of a parked car in no parking. Fine and removal of a Tesla brand electric car. (Getty Images)