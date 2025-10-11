NHTSA opened its third probe into Tesla this year — this time, the manufacturer’s "Full Self-Driving" feature. The NHTSA has received 58 complaints of FSD Teslas ignoring red and green lights, veering into oncoming traffic while changing lanes, and using the incorrect lane to turn or go straight.

As Reuters reports, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the self-driving mode of 2.88 million Teslas after receiving over 50 reports of vehicles violating traffic laws, which resulted in 14 crashes and 23 injuries. This probe comes just a few weeks after the agency launched an investigation into the multiple deaths connected to alleged faulty electronic door handles — including the fatal crash involving three Piedmont teens, which the company is now redesigning, as SFist reported.

Additionally, per CBS News, the NHTSA had already opened a probe into Tesla’s self-driving mode last year after reports of crashes stemming from low-visibility conditions, such as fog, one of which resulted in a pedestrian’s death.

Prior to its door handle probe, NHTSA also began reviewing Tesla’s "summon" parking feature earlier this year, which has resulted in some minor parking lot crashes when the cars were instructed to pick their owners up remotely.

Per Ars Technica, the agency is also investigating why Tesla has allegedly not been reporting crashes to the agency, as they’re required to do when a partially automated driving system is involved. Ars Technica writes that at least 18 Tesla drivers reported that the vehicle ignored red traffic lights, one of which was via Business Insider, often without any warning from the car. Another 24 Tesla drivers reported “FSD crossing into oncoming traffic, driving straight in a turning lane, or making a turn from the wrong lane.”

Ars Technica also reported on a study last year that found that the FSD attempted dangerous maneuvers that required 75 human interventions in 1,000 miles of testing — or one intervention every 13 miles.

Image: Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images

Previously: Tesla to Redesign Door Handles Following 140 Reports of Trapped Occupants, Feds Investigating

