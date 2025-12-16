- A BMW SUV crashed into the front of an ACE Hardware in Redwood City Monday evening, and luckily no one was hurt. The crash happened around 5:13 pm, and caused a small fire, and seems likely a case of someone mistaking the accelerator for the brake. [KRON4 / ABC 7]
- The San Ramon area saw another small earthquake early Tuesday, this one a 3.1M. [KPIX]
- The suspect in the November 13 killing of Laney College Athletic Director John Beam, Cedric Irving Jr., is scheduled to appear in court this morning in Alameda County and may be entering a plea in the case. [NBC Bay Area]
- Oakland is going to start enforcing parking meters on Sundays starting January 4, so no more free Sunday parking in Oakland. [KRON4]
- Possibly for the first time since September 11th, non-travelers can accompany ticketed passengers past the security checkpoints at Oakland International Airport to say goodbye at gate, or to greet arriving passengers. [Chronicle]
- There may have been a long trail of Starlink satellites seen traveling in the night sky over the Bay Area Monday night around 6 pm. [KTVU]
- Police in Sydney are saying that a mass shooting of Jewish people on Bondi Beach over the weekend was a terror attack inspired by ISIS. [Associated Press]
