Oakland police have announced that an arrest has been made in connection with Thursday's shocking shooting at Laney College, which left a beloved football coach critically wounded, and more details about the crime have emerged.

Authorities made an arrest early Friday morning of a suspect who may have already confessed to shooting Laney College Athletic Director John Beam. The shooting occurred at the college's Field House on Thursday morning, leading to the school going into lockdown — though it was soon learned that the shooter had fled the scene after allegedly shooting Beam in the head.

The arrest occurred around 3 am Friday, according to Oakland police. It's not clear which law enforcement agency made the arrest, which was made at a bus stop in a city outside of Oakland, as Bay Area News Group reports.

The Chronicle cites a "person familiar with the investigation" who has identified the suspect as Cedric Irving Jr. Irving's connection to Beam is not yet known, but according to the Chronicle's source, "the suspect allegedly told police that he knew Beam and confessed to the shooting."

Beam, 66, is the former football coach at Laney College who gained national fame through the Netflix series Last Chance U, which aired in 2020. The series focused on student-athletes with troubled track records who were given a "last chance" to prove themselves as reformed to gain entry to Division 1 schools.

He also spent 22 years coaching football at Oakland's Skyline High School where, in an unfortunate coincidence, a 15-year-old student was injured in a shooting just one day earlier.

Beam was taken to Highland Hospital Thursday, and as of Thursday night, he remained in critical condition, according to the Peralta Community College District.

