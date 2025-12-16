There was a triple stabbing Monday night on Sixth Street in San Francisco's South of Market area, and all three victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds.

The stabbings occurred around 9:40 pm Monday in the area of Sixth and Natoma streets. San Francisco police responded to the scene and found three victims suffering from stab wounds.

Officers were able to quickly identify a suspect and develop probable cause to make an arrest. The suspect's identity has not been released, and police did not say what led up to the stabbings, per KRON4.

The three victims are expected to survive their wounds.

This incident follows a year in which Sixth Street became a focus of new Mayor Daniel Lurie's efforts to "clean up" the Tenderloin and SoMa, with a police and public health officials opening a "triage" center on Stevenson Street in February, and over 200 arrests made early in the year.

Many have argued that this effort only temporarily shifted street-level drug activity and loitering elsewhere, namely to the area of 16th and Mission streets.

There was also a shooting on Sixth Street in October that left one person injured.

While an arrest has been made, this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Photo via Citizen app