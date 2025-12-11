A 65-year-old man was viciously attacked in the Tenderloin Sunday, and so was his dog, who ran off in fear. The victim has life-threatening injuries, but at least the dog has been located safe and sound.

Another ruthless attack on a defenseless elder went in down in San Francisco Sunday afternoon, but this one had the added inhumane twist of animal cruelty. KPIX reports that a 65-year-old man was attacked out of the blue in the Tenderloin on Sunday at just before 3:30 pm. But the assailant, who is still at large, decided to also kick the senior citizen’s dog Charlotte Rose for good measure, and the poor dog fled in fear.

We need your help to find ‘Charlotte Rose’. An elder abuse victim’s dog that ran away after being kicked by a suspect. The dog was last seen walking southbound on Leavenworth Street.



Read more: https://t.co/9nkGYWLsxg pic.twitter.com/Rre9zd16XF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 11, 2025



“Officers responded to the scene and located a 65-year-old male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries,” SFPD said in an early Thursday morning statement. “Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital for his injuries. Officers were advised that the assault occurred after an unknown suspect briefly interacted with the victim. During the interaction the suspect kicked the victim’s dog, and the dog ran away.”

MISSING DOG LOCATED: Thanks to the observant eyes of @SFPDCentral officers and updated images provided by our RTIC members, 'Charlotte Rose' has been located and is in good care with @SFACC. pic.twitter.com/VMY9yKEkqP — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 11, 2025



But there is some encouraging news to this heartbreaking story, as now four days after the attack, the lost dog has been located.

“Thanks to the observant eyes of @SFPDCentral officers and updated images provided by our RTIC members, 'Charlotte Rose' has been located and is in good care” with SF Animal Care & Control, the SFPD tweeted at about 1:30 pm Thursday afternoon.

Despite that the pup Charlotte Rose is now safe and sound, all has not ended well thus far. The 65-year-old male victim was suffering life-threatening injuries last we know, and the suspect in the attack is still at large.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Related: Man Steals Dog In San Mateo, Flees Down Highway 101, Gets Caught [SFist]

Image: @SFPD via Twitter