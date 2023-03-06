A 47-year-old SF man will stand trial in the seemingly unprovoked February attack on a 78-year-old woman, where he allegedly kicked her cane away from her and left her head badly lacerated.



Last month KRON4 brought us a brutal story of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old woman at 16th and Mission Streets. A suspect kicked the cane from beneath her, causing her to fall and lacerate her head, requiring multiple stitches. The woman was a preschool teacher heading to work, but later that day, SFPD did obtain security video and apprehend a suspect, 47-year-old Steven Briar.

And now KPIX reports that Briar has been charged with elder abuse, assault, battery with serious bodily injury, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

“Attacks on elderly and vulnerable people are completely unacceptable,” DA Brooke Jenkins said in a release. “Everyone should be able to walk around freely without fear of being attacked while going to work, especially our seniors. We will seek justice for this victim and ensure that there are consequences in this case.”

Briar is scheduled to be arraigned March 16, 2023, and faces up to 21 years in prison if found guilty on all counts.

While Briar is in custody and has been charged, this is still considered an active investigation. If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: Regina W. via Yelp