A dognapping that took place Monday morning in San Mateo was likely thwarted in part by morning traffic on 101, and the poodle/doodle that was stolen was safely returned.

The incident happened around 9:05 am in the area of Hayward Avenue and Palm Avenue in San Mateo, according to the San Mateo Police Department. A masked suspect reportedly approached a woman from behind who was walking her daughter's dog — the police identify the dog as a poodle, but the photo posted to Facebook with the police department release looks more like a goldendoodle.

The victim said the suspect picked the dog up off the ground and was able to unhook its leash, nearly pushing the victim to the ground in the process. He then fled into a nearby vehicle, and witnesses suggested that the vehicle had headed toward 101 south.

Photo via San Mateo Police Department

San Mateo police then traveled down 101 and located the vehicle just north of Marsh Road in Menlo Park, and were able to initiate a traffic stop.

Photo via San Mateo Police Department

The suspect, who was arrested based on probable cause, was identified as 33-year-old David Frankhauser, whose last known address was in San Diego. He's in custody on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

The doodle was then returned to its family.

The San Mateo Police Department wants to remind pet owners to microchip and register their pets, and to keep clear documentation of their ownership.