Local:
- The family of that 19-year-old student who drowned at a Berkeley frat house party last month has sued the fraternity of Alpha Delta Phi. The lawsuit says the pool was completely out of line with city permit codes, that there was no one at the party sober for any emergencies that may have come up, and that there was “overcrowding in the pool with people, pool items which impeded visibility.” [SFGate]
- There’s a whole bunch of AI-generated artwork in an exhibit called “Women of Afrofuturism” at the SFO Museum, and many people — particularly some Black women artists — are pretty miffed by it. It’s just one artist’s work in a larger exhibit, and that artist, Boston-based Nettrice Gaskins, told KRON4 that “I’m not surprised that some people are upset about AI-generated art because most do not know or understand all that goes into creating the work.” She added that, “Artists who use AI are using it as a tool, not to automate or do all the work.” [KRON4]
- The new Bang & Olufsen we’ve been hearing was coming to Union Square finally opened today. It’s in the old Britex Fabrics location on Geary Street, and marks Bang & Olufsen’s return to Union Square after they left 353 Sutter Street in 2016. [Women’s Wear Daily]
National:
- President Trump just signed an executive order undoing all state-level AI regulations, in an obvious ‘fuck you’ to the state of Califronia’s regulations, and an clear quid pro quo bribe to all of the phenomenally wealthy AI bros. [Chronicle]
- The man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson, made his first court appearance Thursday, but he did not enter a plea. [NY Times]
- The Indiana state Senate rejected President Trump’s proposed Republican-favoring redistricting plan Thursday, the first time a GOP state legislature has gone against Trump’s gerrymandering wishes. [CNN]
Video:
- I don’t understand a single word of this commercial because the whole thing is in Japanese, but goddamn is this Tommy Lee Jones commercial for the Suntory Boss coffee an entertaining little tour de force.
“Alien” Tommy Lee Jones in a Japanese commercial for Suntory's Boss coffee pic.twitter.com/KvPeGoLriL— Eyes On Cinema (@RealEOC) December 11, 2025
Image: SFO Museum