A 19-year-old Cal student who was found unresponsive after a near-drowning Friday night at a fraternity house has died from his injuries, but police are saying they do not suspect foul play.

What appears to have been an accidental drowning during a crowded Friday night party at the Alpha Delta Phi (aka Aquadelt) house on Prospect Street in Berkeley has turned tragic. The unnamed 19-year-old male who was found unresponsive outside the house's swimming pool has died.

Berkeley police provided the update Wednesday, as the Daily Californian reports, saying in a statement, "We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends, and the wider campus community. The harm felt by this tragic loss is profound."

The night of the party, which was reportedly attended by around 300 people, arriving police said they witnessed overcrowding and plenty of drunkeness, as NBC Bay Area reports. Police were called after a 911 call about the man who reportedly ended up in the pool. Subsequently, they issued a civil notice of violation of city code for public nuisence.

After multiple attempts at CPR, the drowned victim was transported to Highland Hospital in critical condition, per the Daily Californian. It's unclear when he ultimately was pronounced dead.

The fraternity reportedly had a permit for gatherings up to 200 people, and the Berkeley Fire Department issued a citation for violating that permit, and revoked the permit.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is reportedly reviewing potential charges against the fraternity safety coordinator for providing alcohol to minors.

Earlier this year, in May, as UC Berkeley was preparing for commencement ceremonies, a student was seriously injured during another frat house party, during what's known as Cal Day. 21-year-old Bandna Bhatti was paralyzed from the waist down following a fall from a 12-foot staircase at the Phi Kappa Tau house.

Image: Julian K/Google Reviews