- With billionaire 'AI Czar' David Sacks at his side, President Trump signed an executive order Thursday that charges the US attorney general with going after any state laws pertaining to AI regulation. The order could make it difficult for California to enact its own regulations of the industry. [Chronicle]
- A Vallejo woman was found fatally shot in her apartment after failing to show up for work on Tuesday. Her husband, Zheer Queja Malassab, who fled to Pennsylvania, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. [KRON4]
- Police uncovered a chop shop on Alice Avenue in San Leandro where they found seven stolen cars and a stolen trailer. [KRON4]
- With two judges set to retire, and the Justice Department firing judges left and right, San Francisco's immigration court is down from 21 judges to just seven. [Mission Local]
- A 25-year-old San Rafael man, Manolo Romero-Cortez, was arrested for allegedly exposing himself to female hikers on trails at China Camp State State Park. [Bay Area News Group]
- Dontaye Ball, the chef and owner of Gumbo Social in the Bayview, has just been appointed to SF's Homelessness Oversight Board. [Mission Local]
- Forecasters suggest that after this season's La Niña cycle fades in the Pacific, there's a chance for a dramatic flip to an El Niño phase next winter. [Chronicle]
