Local:
- CHP officers in Santa Rosa say they arrested a man this week after finding him in possession of an unserialized, high-capacity ghost gun, after pulling him over on Highway 116 in Guerneville. The man was pulled over for having tinted windows, but was arrested for gun charges and for providing false identification. [KRON4]
- An 86-year-old veteren electrical engineering scholar at Lawrence Berkeley Labs, William Kolbe, has been charged by federal authorities for being in possession of child sexual abuse material, and he apparently admitted he had been downloading such material onto encrypted drives at home and at work for 30 years. [Bay Area News Group]
- Bizarrely, while San Francisco has been having a frigidly cold December thus far, Half Moon Bay had a downright balmy afternoon today, hitting 70 degrees because of some quirk of geography. [Chronicle]
National:
- The US has now seized a Venezuelan oil tanker in an escalation of Trump's possibly imminent war with Venezuela. [CNN]
- The House passed a $900 billion defense bill with bipartisan support, giving a 3.8% pay raise to troops and mandating that the Pentagon do more to consult with Congress. [New York Times]
- The Justice Department has now been cleared to publicly release all files connected to the Jeffrey Epstein cases and the trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell, and it should be happening no later than December 19. [KTVU]
Video:
- Drone photographer Derick Daily recently caught this dramatic foggy sunrise (which does indeed look like a sunset) over San Francisco, with 181 Fremont and Salesforce Tower peeking out of the fog. Also check out this cool sunset with the Union Square Christmas tree in the foreground.
Photo by Noah Boyer