- A pedestrian was struck and injured by a Recology truck around 4 am this morning in Hayes Valley. The incident happened at the intersection of Gough and Grove streets and there has been no update about the pedestrian's condition. [NBC Bay Area]
- Police in four East Bay cities, Pittsburg, Antioch, Brentwood, and Oakley, are warning residents about a spree of burglaries they say are being committed by a group of teens. The burglaries have a similar pattern, and the suspects are believed to be juveniles. [KTVU]
- An investor fund that is aiming to acquire and help re-jumpstart stalled projects in the city, the San Francisco Recovery Fund, is close to closing a deal to buy the languishing former Oceanwide Center development site, which halted construction in 2020, for a steep discount. It's a deal we first heard about in September. [Chronicle]
- Eric Hernandez Garcia, the man facing multiple felony charges in connection with the May 2025 crash near Oakland's Lake Merritt, following a police chase, that killed Castlemont High School teacher Marvin Boomer, is due in court today. [NBC Bay Area]
- OpenAI and Microsoft are both named in a lawsuit being brought by the estate of an 83-year-old Connecticut woman who was killed in a murder-suicide by her paranoid and delusional son, whose delusions were allegedly reinforced and validated by ChatGPT. [Associated Press]
- Unemployment claims jumped last week by the most since the start of the pandemic. [Bloomberg]
- MyPillow guy Mike Lindell has officially announced he is running for governor of Minnesota. [New York Times]