- Today is the day that Clipper card readers all begin taking tap-to-pay payments with regular credit cards and phone-wallet cards. As we reported last week, Muni, Caltrain, AC Transit, VTA, and other transit systems that use Clipper will join BART in taking payments from debit and credit cards, but you still need to use Clipper in order to get student and senior discounts, and Clipper-discounted fares on Muni. [Bay Area News Group]
- A 31-year-old Oakland man is in critical but stable condition after being shot by an assailant while he was sitting in his car. Police say that a masked man in a truck pulled up to the victim around 11:32 pm Tuesday on the 6700 block of Eastlawn Street, got out, and shot him multiple times at point-blank range. [Bay Area News Group]
- Teachers in West Contra Costa County have ended their strike on what would have been its fifth day, after reaching a tentative deal with the county. The agreement includes an 8% raise over the next two years. [KTVU]
- In-N-Out has removed the number 67 from its ordering system after a viral trend that brought teenagers to gather and wait for the "6-7" to be called. In-N-Out notes that it also removed 69 from the ordering system years ago. [People]
- Wilfredo Tortolero-Arreichi, the suspect in the killing of SF General social worker Alberto Rangel last week, failed to show up for a court appearance Tuesday because he is still being held in a locked psych ward. [KTVU]
- A Windsor woman is facing animal cruelty charges after being found keeping 28 dogs confined to her garage. [KRON4]
- Unlike his onetime buddy Trump, Elon Musk can admit when he was wrong, and he seems to admit in a new podcast interview that DOGE was a mistake and he should have just stuck to running his companies. [KPIX]