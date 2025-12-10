We now know who’s playing in the six World Cup games at Levi’s Stadium in late June and early July, and we’re mostly just hosting teams like Paraguay and Qatar, but there’s a chance we’ll host Team USA for a knockout game on July 1.

We are now barely six months away from the World Cup games that will be played here in the Bay Area at Levi’s Stadium (that is, unless Trump throws some sort of tantrum and tries to move the games somewhere else). And we do know that none of these matches are in the final rounds, but it’s still an honor to host the games, and the eyes of the world will indeed be on the Bay Area, albeit Santa Clara more specifically.

This is who's coming to the Bay for the World Cup. Unfortunately, they have two 9 p.m. starts.#WorldCup2026 #LevisStadium pic.twitter.com/sV2O4lVANz — George Edgar (@GeorgeEdgar72) December 10, 2025



And this week, the World Cup organizing body FIFA announced the full match schedule and where all the games will be played. Shortly after that, the SF Business Times quickly sussed out which teams are playing at Levi’s Stadium, and the exact dates and times of each of those matches.

World rankings of teams playing at Levi’s. What a joke



17 - Switzerland

24- Austria

26- Australia

35 - Algeria

39- Paraguay

51- Qatar

66- Jordan — Matt Escobar (@Matty_Esco7) December 6, 2025



Okay, not everyone is thrilled, as none of the teams playing here are ranked in the Top 15. We mostly just have first-round games here, and the groups we are hosting (Groups, B, D, and J, per the World Cup bracket) do not include Team United States. The highest-ranked teams we will host are, sigh, Switzerland and Austria.

If the U.S. national team finishes first in its World Cup group, Levi's Stadium would host one of the most important games in the team's history this summer. https://t.co/n72g0QQezC — San Francisco Business Times (@SFBusinessTimes) December 8, 2025



But folks, there is a strong chance that we will in fact have one Team USA match in Santa Clara. Team USA is in Group D. And whoever wins Group D will face the third-place winner of one the other groups.

So yes, there is a chance that the United States will play in a World Cup “round of 32 knockout match” at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara (if the US wins their Group D). That match would be on Wednesday, July 1, at a time that is not yet determined.

The other Levi’s Stadium matches times and dates are all determined (and what is with these 9 am start times?). Here is the full first-round schedule for the Santa Clara World Cup matches:

Qatar vs. Switzerland (June 13, 2026, 12 noon PT)

Austria vs. Jordan (June 17, 2026, 9 am PT)

UEFA Playoff Winner C vs. Paraguay (June 20, 2026, 9 am PT)

Jordan vs. Algeria (June 22, 2026, 8 pm PT)

Paraguay vs. Australia (June 25, 2026, 7 pm PT)

And as a reminder to one of the more hilarious footnotes to these World Cup games at Levi’s Stadium, they are not allowed to call the venue Levi’s Stadium. They have to call it “San Francisco Bay Area Stadium,” because of FIFA sponsorship rules, which say that corporate names cannot be displayed at a World Cup game unless that corporation is an official FIFA sponsor. And Levi’s is not an official FIFA sponsor.

