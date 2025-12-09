Local:
- Mayor Lurie offered homeless RV-dwellers $3,000-$7,000 to sell their RVs and move into supportive housing, and the Examiner has a profile of the first family who took him up on the offer. Not many others have taken the offer, though the Examiner reports that “two families and two individuals” total have sold their RVs and taken city-managed housing services. [Examiner]
- Waymo says that a woman gave birth to a baby while taking one of their vehicles to the hospital on Monday night. The woman was en route to a UCSF hospital facility, and to answer your question, when someone gives birth inside a Waymo, the company says the vehicle is "immediately removed from service for cleaning." [KTVU]
- The murder trial of Straight Outta Hunters Point director Kevin Epps had its closing arguments Tuesday morning, and the jury has now gone into deliberations. Epps’ attorneys even made a last-second motion for a mistrial, though the judge was unmoved, and jury deliberations continue. [Mission Local]
National:
- Now that Larry Ellison’s nepo baby kid is putting in a bid for Warner Bros. (which owns CNN), President Trump is personally intervening by getting his son-in-law Jared Kushner to help round up Saudi money to bolster Junior Ellison’s bid. [NY Times]
- Trump also tried to give a speech promoting his affordability agenda Tuesday, but quickly distracted himself with his own racist meanderings of “Why is it we only take people from shithole countries, right? Why can’t we have some people from Norway, Sweden, just a few?” Then he blamed parents for buying their children too many pencils and dolls. [AP News]
- Some brazen drone operator attempted to drop a box of steak, crab, marijuana, and cigarettes to a prisoner at Lee Correctional Institution in South Carolina, but the guards intercepted the package. [NBC Bay Area]
Video:
- 42 years ago this week, KRON4 (which was NBC-7 at the time) made the very ill-advised decision to broadcast a commercial of Santa and his reindeer getting nuked out of the sky by an ICBM. The ad was a promotion for a KRON4 news exposé on the SF Russian consulate called “Greed Street Reds.” But as you might imagine, the station was overwhelmed with angry calls from parents and forced to pull the commercial off the air.
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist