Six matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be played at Levi's Stadium in June and early July 2026, but these won't include any of the more decisive games in any of the later rounds of the tournament.

We've known for almost two years that Santa Clara will play host to a piece of the North America-hosted FIFA World Cup in 2026. Levi's Stadium and the Bay Area were selected in 2022 as one of 16 host cities/venues for the tournament, which will span the U.S., Mexico, and Canada — with around 60 matches played in the U.S., and ten each in Mexico and Canada.

And having six matches on the schedule at Levi's is about as many as most venues will host, with 6.5 being the average. The tournament was recently expanded to include 48 teams and 104 matches.

But, as NBC Bay Area reports, five of those matches will be early in the tournament, and only one, on July 1, will be in the Round of 32. Vancouver and Seattle will each host a game in the Round of 16, and Los Angeles is the only western city that will host a quarterfinal game.

The five matches at Levi's in the group stage will be on June 13, 16, 19, 22, and 25, in 2026.

The other host cities are Vancouver, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Guadalajara in the Western division; Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Monterrey, and Mexico City in the Central division; and Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, and New York/New Jersey in the Eastern division.

The iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City will host the opening match of the tournament on June 11, 2026.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford New Jersey, the home of the New York Jets and New York Giants, will host the World Cup Final on July 19, as we also learned on Monday. Because of FIFA's ban on corporate naming of venues, it will be referred to, during the tournament, as the "New York New Jersey Stadium."

Levi's Stadium, in turn, will be referred to as the "San Francisco Bay Area Stadium."

The first match for Team USA will be played in Los Angeles on June 12.

See the full schedule below.

Top image: Getty Images