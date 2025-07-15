If you want to go to next summer’s World Cup games at Levi’s Stadium, you’ll have to hope to get lucky in a ticket lottery, and the place will have to change its name for two weeks because FIFA won’t let them call it “Levi’s Stadium.”

We’ve known for a few years that Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium will host some of the 2026 World Cup games next summer, as the biggest sporting event in the world comes to the Bay Area. The hosting duties are actually spread around several cities in the US, Canada, and Mexico, and the games in Santa Clara will not be the finals. Instead, we’re hosting the “group round” games pretty early in the tournament, and those games will be played here on June 13, 16, 19, 22, and 25 in 2026.

The World Cup’s governing body FIFA just released the first batch of ticketing information for next summer’s matches, and KPIX reports that it’s going to be a ticket lottery for all stadiums, not just at Levi’s Stadium. You’ll have to create a FIFA ID via their online ticketing system, and the “first draw application window” for the first ticket lottery (there will apparently be a few of these) will open on Wednesday, September 10.

So what will these tickets cost? FIFA has posted a few game ticket prices for those who buy VIP, luxury box seats, and hospitality packages that include lodging too. Those single-game tickets in Santa Clara are going for $1,450-$2,500, with pricier packages for the full Santa Clara run. But those come with “VIP lounge” arrangements, and are not normal seats. The New York Times cites early FIFA estimates that for us non-VIP types, “group game ticket prices would average $305.” And those group-round games include the matches being played at Levi’s Stadium.

Except they will not be able to call the place “Levi’s Stadium!” Because of FIFA sponsorship rules, corporate names cannot be displayed at a World Cup game unless that corporation is an official FIFA sponsor, which Levi’s is not. So instead, Levi’s Stadium will spend two weeks next summer officially renamed “San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.” Sounds like something the Oakland Airport would try to name itself.

This is actually happening at stadiums all over the US, as Miami's Hard Rock Stadium will be briefly renamed "Miami Stadium,” and MetLife Stadium in the New York area will be called “New York New Jersey Stadium.”

And again, we currently have no idea which nations will be playing their matches at Levi’s Stadi— erm, San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. That information won’t come until December, when FIFA does its official draws and releases initial schedules.

Related: Levi's Stadium Will Be a Host Site for the 2026 World Cup [SFist]

Image: SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JULY 2: A general interior view of Levi's Stadium, host venue for the FIFA World Cup 2026 ahead of the Gold Cup 2025 semi final match between Mexico and Honduras at Levi's Stadium on July 2, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)