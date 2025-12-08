In a text exchange following Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Chan accused Board President Mandelman of acting in bad faith and setting her up with “two assholes” — Mahmood and Sauter, who are temporarily filling seats on the budget committee.

Per SFist, District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan was among the four supervisors who voted no on the Family Zoning Plan Tuesday, as a large portion of her constituents live in rent-controlled housing. “We’re still leaving approximately 20,000 rent-controlled units behind, putting 20,000 households at risk of displacement,” Chan said, per the Chronicle. “30% of those 20,000 rent-controlled units are located in the Richmond, the district that I represent.”

As the Chronicle reports, Chan has also publicly butted heads with her colleagues over other issues, including the voter-approved, 10-year suspension of the cannabis sales tax, arguing the measure would significantly increase the budget deficit. “If you’re going to give away tax dollars you better have a good explanation and be able to explain it yourself,” she said.

In text messages obtained by the Chronicle, Chan told Board President Rafael Mandelman she was especially aggrieved that he didn’t attend Tuesday’s meeting, as Chan thought Mandelman agreed to send the cannabis measure through to a vote without a recommendation. “If you were going back on this and cannot even be here in person, and set me up with two assholes, then this is not good faith,” Chan wrote.

“That was not my impression or understanding,” Mandelman told the Chronicle. “I would chalk that up to an honest miscommunication.”

Per 48 Hills, Chan’s determination to stand up for her constituents has opened her up to public scoldings from her colleagues. Per the Chronicle, District 3 Supervisor Danny Sauter referred to Chan’s concerns as “petty personal grievances,” and District 5 Supervisor Bilal Mahmood called Chan’s views “fear mongering.” Regardless, Chan is unruffled by her colleague’s unabashed dismissiveness.

Chan told the Chronicle her colleagues “are mistaking my kindness as weakness,” explaining that her confidence and assertive tone catch people off guard. Referring to her Chinese American ancestry, she said, “I do not fall into that stereotype, and I’m proud of it.”

The Chronicle notes that Sauter and Mahmood ended up agreeing to vote in alignment with Chan to send the suspension of the cannabis tax measure to the full board without a recommendation.

Image: Connie Chan for Congress

Previously: Lurie’s ‘Family Zoning’ Plan Approved by Board of Supervisors, Handing Lurie Major Political Win

Connie Chan Officially In, London Breed Out In Race For Pelosi's House Seat