The race to fill Nancy Pelosi's big shoes in Congress just gained an official candidate and lost another who hinted at a run two weeks ago.

SF Supervisor Connie Chan, whose career in SF politics only dates back four years, will be going toe to toe with supervisor turned state Senator Scott Wiener and progressive centimillionaire Saikat Chakrabarti in next year's race for San Francisco's seat in the US House of Representatives.

"San Francisco has always belonged to the people — not the powerful," Chan says in a statement in a Thursday morning release. "And people in our city are struggling. Families are hurt by high costs, communities are devastated by Trump policies. I’m running for Congress to build coalitions, build up our communities and bring our voices to Washington."

Chan casts herself as a people's candidate in her first campaign video (see below), saying, "I’m not a corporate Democrat. I didn’t make money in tech. I’m a working mom. I made lunch for my kid."



But Chan will likely struggle to when it comes to questions about her experience, given that just four years ago she was a green new supervisor representing the Richmond, and something of a protege of progressive board vet Aaron Peskin. In terms of her citywide profile, Chan's biggest claims to fame so far might be her campaign against the closure of JFK Drive to car traffic in Golden Gate Park, and her advocacy against Prop K and the full closure of the Great Highway — both issues that have become hot-button for the Chinese American community in particular.

Chan may already have some support pledged to her from Nancy Pelosi herself, as was rumored last month before Pelosi had even made her retirement announcement. Politico noted that Pelosi had been "publicly elevating" Chan in recent weeks, and Chan was the only elected official invited to pose alongside Pelosi at a labor event in support of Prop 50.

As Mission Local notes, Chan's strong support from labor unions, and her vocal support of small businesses in conversations about upzoning the Avenues, could work strongly in her favor.

Chan could, however, end up splitting the progressive vote with Chakrabarti, which could work in Wiener's favor. Chakrabarti brings with him national-level bona fides, having worked as campaign manager for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And that alone, along with his age (39), have already landed him a slew of good early press — including a full-page spread in New York Magazine's recent issue focused on the future of the Democratic Party.

Wiener will bring the advantage of experience and a decade and a half of local name recognition and support for issues like transit and LGBTQ+ rights, but an endorsement from Pelosi would certainly help.

Officially out of the race now is former Mayor London Breed, who only two weeks ago hinted publicly that she was mulling a run for Pelosi's seat.

Breed issued her own press release focused on party unity, saying, "I believe deeply in public service, and I also believe deeply in this Democratic Party and the progress we have fought so hard to make. At a time when our democracy is under real threat, we cannot afford to turn our energy inward or tear one another down. Our focus must be on protecting rights, expanding opportunity, and defeating the forces that want to take us backward."

Breed continued, "After thoughtful consideration, I have decided not to pursue a run for Congress. This moment calls for unity, strength, and a commitment to lifting each other up, not creating more division."

Another candidate who had long been rumored to be interested in Pelosi's seat after her retirement, Pelosi's daughter Christine Pelosi, also announced that she will not be pursuing a run. Instead, she announced she will run for the state Senate, potentially to replace Wiener.

