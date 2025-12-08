- BART's Red and Green lines were both suspended Monday morning due to power issues on the tracks in downtown San Francisco. The cause of the power issue was not clear, and it created major delays throughout the system, but there was still technically service to all 50 stations in the system, BART said. This is the fourth Monday in eight weeks that BART commuters have been faced with similar delays or service disruptions. [Chronicle / Bay Area News Group]
- Paramount, which had put in a competing bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, has now launched a hostile takeover bid following Friday's announcement that Netflix was buying the studio. Paramount CEO David Ellison, the son of Larry Ellison, says Warner Bros. shareholders should decide whether his all-cash offer isn't the better deal. [CNN]
- A Fairfield man in an allegedly stolen pickup led Napa authorities on a high-speed chase Sunday morning on Highway 29 that ended with police pinning the vehicle and arresting the suspect. [Bay Area News Group]
- A man died in a shooting early Sunday in Vallejo, marking the city's 16th homicide of 2025. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 7.2M earthquake struck northern Japan today, and triggered a tsunami for some coastal regions there — but no tsunami threat for California. [ABC 7 / Chronicle]
- Meanwhile there was another swarm of small earthquakes centered near San Ramon this morning, including a 2.9M that struck at 2:33 am, and a 3.0M that struck at 5:21 am. [KPIX]
- Teachers in the West Contra Costa County school district are on Day 3 of their strike, after walking off the job Thursday and after weekend negotiations failed to produce a contract. [KTVU]
Photo by Hannibal Photography