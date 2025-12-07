In honor of Lesbian Visibility Week last month, Riki’s sports bar held a raucous pie-eating contest, with a contestant named Jenn winning grand prize, but “best technique” went to 81-year-old Babs Daitch who recently starred in an award-winning documentary.

As Bay Area Reporter writes, Riki’s, a women’s sports bar in San Francisco's Castro District, organized a fun-filled pie-eating contest the Sunday before Thanksgiving. The event, which was sponsored by the Curve Foundation, a platform amplifying LGBTQ women's and non-binary voices and culture, featured contestants gorging themselves on a variety of pies, sans hands. The official winner of the contest was Jenn, who appeared quite triumphant in the photo featured in BAR.

Per the culture blog Them, a second contestant also went home victorious that evening, as 81-year-old Babs Daitch’s earnest pie-eating skills earned her “best technique,” plus a hearty round of applause from the crowd. Daitch can be seen quite animatedly mimicking her technique in the video below. Daitch quips in the caption, “I took my time savoring every morsel of crust hidden beneath those sweet hills and valleys.”

As Them reports, Daitch has lived quite an adventurous life, which is reflected in the short 14-minute documentary film, Thanks, Babs!. The film received Honorable Mention for Outstanding Documentary Short at this year's Frameline49 Film Festival and Audience Honorable Mention for Best Short Film at OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival. In the documentary she calls herself “the lesbian Forrest Gump” and an “optimistic octogenarian speed-racing through life one five-year plan at a time,” per Them.

Per Senior Travel, Daitch's next goal includes acting in ads and creating a sequel to the first documentary. “I need to monetize this – I’m an entrepreneur! I’m not planning to slow down and ‘be an old lady,’” she told the outlet. “I’m just curious to see what adventure’s around the next corner.”

