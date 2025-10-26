Sami Hamdi, a British Muslim journalist and political commentator currently visiting the US on a speaking tour for the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), was detained by immigration authorities at San Francisco International Airport Sunday morning.

As KRON4 reports, Hamdi spoke at the annual gala for the Sacramento chapter of CAIR Saturday and was on his way to speak at the CAIR Florida gala Sunday when he was detained at SFO and his visa revoked, according to Assistant Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin on X.

Thanks to the work of @Sec_Noem and @SecRubio and the men and women of law enforcement, this individual’s visa was revoked and he is in ICE custody pending removal.



Under President Trump, those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed… https://t.co/JByZdGznpb — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) October 26, 2025

CAIR confirmed the arrest in a post on X, stating it was “in response to [Hamdi’s] vocal criticism of the Israeli government.” The post also states that Hamdi is still in custody and has not yet been deported, adding that CAIR’s attorneys and partners are working to free him.

Earlier this morning, ICE agents abducted British Muslim journalist and political commentator Sami Hamdi at San Francisco Airport, apparently in response to his vocal criticism of the Israeli government during his ongoing speaking tour.



We can confirm that Mr. Hamdi has not been… https://t.co/dfcVGvz6UX — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) October 26, 2025

As the Chronicle reports, far-right activist and “proud Islamophobe,” Laura Loomer, boasted about having Hamdi detained “over his documented support for Islamic terrorism” and “demanded that federal authorities inside the Trump administration treat Hamdi as the major National security threat that he is.”

SCOOP:



🚨 JIHADIST ARRESTED AT SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WHILE ATTEMPTING TO TRAVEL TO FLORIDA! 🚨 @AGJamesUthmeier



Sources at DHS @DHSgov have just told me that Muslim Brotherhood official Sami Hamdi @SALHACHIMI was just ARRESTED by ICE @ICEgov agents at San… https://t.co/j0L8AHSHMS pic.twitter.com/7oyK4Fqoce — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 26, 2025

In a statement, the Washington DC chapter of CAIR called the arrest an injustice, demanding Hamdi’s immediate release. “Abducting a prominent British Muslim journalist and political commentator on a speaking tour in the United States because he dared to criticize the Israeli government’s genocide is a blatant affront to free speech,” said the statement. “Our attorneys and partners are working to address this injustice. We call on ICE to immediately account for and release Mr. Hamdi, whose only ‘crime’ is criticizing a foreign government that committed genocide.”

“Our nation must stop abducting critics of the Israeli government at the behest of unhinged Israel First bigots. This is an Israel First policy, not an America First policy, and it must end,” the statement concluded.

Per KRON4, Hamdi is the editor-in-chief at current affairs magazine, The International Interest, which focuses on the politics of the Middle East, Far East Asia, and the United Kingdom.

Image: Sami Hamdi/X