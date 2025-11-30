SF’s new District 4 Supervisor is Alan Wong, who was raised in the Sunset. Wong was previously a legislative aide for former D4 supervisor Gordon Mar whose reelection was narrowly defeated by the recently recalled Joel Engardio.

As Mission Local reports, 38-year-old Alan Wong has been nominated to fill the District 4 supervisor position following the ousting of Joel Engardio in September — the first recall in San Francisco history. Between Engardio and Wong, there was also the very short-lived appointment of Beya Alcaraz, which lasted a mere week, per SFist.

In a statement, Lurie described Wong as a "true product of the Sunset." Per the Chronicle, Wong is a graduate of Lincoln High School in the Sunset and is policy director for the Children’s Council of San Francisco. He was elected to the City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees in 2020 and 2024. Per KRON4, Wong was previously on the board of Stop Crime SF. He’s a first lieutenant in the California National Guard, and has 15 years of military experience. Per his bio, he’s also a union organizer for homecare and healthcare workers.

“I'm someone who has called the Sunset home my entire life,” Wong said in a statement, per KPIX. “I'm stepping up to be District 4 supervisor because I believe the Sunset, and San Francisco, can thrive again.”

“We need leadership that restores trust in city government, keeps our neighborhoods safe, supports working families, expands housing opportunities, and helps residents actually access the services their tax dollars fund,” Wong said, per the Chronicle.

Per 48 Hills, Wong will hit the ground running when he’s sworn in Monday, as the Board of Supervisors is set to vote on Lurie’s Family Zoning Plan Tuesday.

Per Mission Local, Wong, who recently moved back to the Sunset, personally voted no on Proposition K, but it's unclear if he'll be persuaded by his constituents to put the measure to turn Sunset Dunes Park back into Great Highway on the ballot.

