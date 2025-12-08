A strange twist in the investigation of the murder of the Condor Club strip joint manager, as while the shooting happened in Santa Rosa, police now believe that the murder weapon may be lying at the bottom of Lake Merritt.

The early October murder of Condor Club manager Mark Calcagni happened outside Calcagni’s home in Santa Rosa nearly two months ago. Police arrested two former Condor Club employees, 43-year-old Richard Anthony Lund and 25-year-old Asia Lozano Morton, alleging that they had it in for Calcagni because he had fired both of them from the strip club. So there is a working theory on a motive, but still no murder weapon.

That murder weapon may be out there. KTVU reports that police received a tip that the gun may have been dumped in Oakland’s Lake Merritt after the shooting, and they now have dive teams operating in Lake Merritt, searching for that weapon possibly being there.

"We received information potentially that evidence, a firearm, was located in the lake," Santa Rosa Police Sergeant Brandon Matthies told KTVU. "They are utilizing their dive team and search-and-rescue teams to search the bottom of the lake searching for evidence relating to our homicide."

That said, authorities did not indicate whether they had found the weapon, and have not given a timeline for the search.

There have been other developments with the two former employees facing charges over the shooting. While Lund was charged with performing the murder, his alleged female accomplice Morton was charged as an accessory to murder. She had originally pleaded not guilty in late October, the Bay Area News Group reports she’s changed her plea to no contest. That means Morton will waive her right to a jury trial.

And that may indicate a split between the two suspects, in terms of legal defense strategies at least. It could even entail Morton flipping on Lund, and giving authorities damning testimony about him. Either way, Lund remains in custody at Sonoma County Jail, while Morton is not in jail, but required to wear a GPS ankle monitor. She is scheduled to be sentenced on January 15, 2026.

Image: Chantilly A via Yelp