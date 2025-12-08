Redwood City police say that a man fatally shot his wife early Sunday and then turned the gun on himself, but he remains alive in critical condition.

It's a terrible story on the Peninsula: late Saturday/early Sunday a domestic dispute turned deadly with a man allegedly shooting his wife before attempting to kill himself as well.

The incident happened on the 1300 block of Seaport Boulevard in Redwood City.

Redwood City Police say they responded to a call, just after midnight, at 12:02 am Sunday, with a report of a suspicious vehicle on the block.

Inside the vehicle, according to a release from the department, they found a man and a woman in the front seats "both unconscious and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the head."

Officers rendered medical aid, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man, who had been in the driver's seat, was transported to an area hospital and reportedly remains in critical condition from his wound.

The Redwood City Police Department adds that "The preliminary investigation indicates the parties are married and were reportedly experiencing marital difficulties."

Neither the female victim nor the husband have been publicly identified.

While the investigation continues, anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Redwood City Police Department at 650-780-7100.

If you or someone you know is struggling with feelings of depression or suicidal thoughts, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers free, round-the-clock support, information and resources for help. Call or text the lifeline at 988, or see the 988lifeline.org website, where chat is available.