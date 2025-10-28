As Santa Rosa police sift through evidence in the killing of Condor Club manager Mark Calcagni, they’ve arrested a couple that both used to work there, and say the pair’s firing was "at least one motivating factor" in the alleged murder.

It’s been a few weeks since North Beach strip joint Condor Club manager Mark Calcagni was shot and killed outside his Santa Rosa home at around 6 am on a Friday morning. And there seemed to be a big break in the case this weekend, when two former Condor Club employees were arrested for the murder. 43-year-old Richard Anthony Lund and 25-year-old Asia Lozano Morton, the two suspects, are also romantically involved, and police say they planned the killing.

Now the Santa Rosa Police Department seems to have some additional insights. Bay Area News Group reports that the two may have killed Calcagni because they were fired from the club. Santa Rosa police sergeant Patricia Seffens told the News Group that the firing was “at least one motivating factor,” though there may have been other additional factors.

Lund was charged on Monday with murder, plus two felony illegal gun possession charges, as the news group reports. That outlet also found that Lund has a few prior convictions from Nevada County (California) from about 20 years ago for burglary, statutory rape and assault with a deadly weapon.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Morton was charged as an accessory to murder.

From what Santa Rosa police have been able to piece together, they say Lund waited for Calcagni for an hour or longer outside his home in the wee hours of October 3. Once able to confront Calcangi, police say Lund shot him five times, and fled in a RAV4.

That vehicle has since been recovered and impounded, though police have not yet recovered the firearm they say was used in the killing.

As far as Lund and Morton’s employment at the Condor goes, it’s still very unclear when they worked there. Not surprisingly, the club has not been willing to discuss these details with the press.

Both remain in custody, and were scheduled to appear at another hearing Tuesday morning at Sonoma County Superior Court.

