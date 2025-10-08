The general manager of SF’s famed first topless club The Condor was shot and killed Friday near his Santa Rosa home, and police are flummoxed as to who shot Mark Calcagni, and why.

NBC Bay Area had a report Friday that a man was shot and killed in Santa Rosa, with police responding at about 6:25 am to reports of a man found lying in the bike lane of the 2200 block of Santa Rosa’s Brookwood Avenue. Police found the man with a gunshot wound and declared him dead at the scene, though did not release his identity at the time.

Four days later, the Chronicle confirmed the victim was the general manager of North Beach strip club The Condor, 60-year-old Mark Calcagni. The Chronicle describes Calcagni as the club's general manager, though KTVU identifies him as the owner of The Condor. Either way, Calcagni is remembered by colleagues as an impactful figure on the North Beach strip club scene.

“He became one of the Mount Rushmores of Broadway,” Wolfgang Welch, general manager of nearby club Vanity told the Chronicle. Welch actually took over for Calcagni as Vanity general manager when Calcagni decided managing two clubs was too much for him.

The Chronicle also confirms that Calcagni was shot just 350 feet from his Brookwood Avenue home, less than a mile from the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Santa Rosa police say they currently have no suspects in the shooting, and they have not recovered or identified a weapon.

"Though any time a suspect of a violent crime remains at large it presents a potential risk, we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety," the department said Monday in a press release, according to KGO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 543-3590, or submit an anonymous tip online at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips. The Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Fund is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Related: Four Arrested for April North Beach Shooting That Killed One, Injured Four Others [SFist]

Image: Kevin Y via Yelp