Some newly released surveillance video from Randa's Market, from the October night when the store's beloved resident cat, KitKat, was fatally injured by a Waymo, complicates the picture of what happened.

We can now view footage, obtained by the New York Times from Randa's, of what was happening on the 16th Street sidewalk just before a Waymo pulled away from the curb and ran over KitKat in the process. The cat did, indeed, run under the vehicle. But there was a pedestrian who saw the cat potentially in danger, and who was crouched beneath the front of the car just seconds before it pulled away.

That person was Meg Brigman, a cat lover herself, who was apparently sitting having a drink at Dalva two doors down from the market when she saw KitKat cross the sidewalk and crouch down beneath the front right tire of the Waymo vehicle.

The video shows the car with its blinkers on, and it shows Brigman run up to the tire — at which point, she says, KitKat, appearing stressed with his ears back, retreated further under the vehicle. She says she stood up, unsure what to do, and the car, apparently waiting for her to get out of the way, immediately took off from the curb, running over KitKat with one of its rear tires.

In the video, you can see a glimpse of the injured cat darting back onto the sidewalk, where he was soon being nursed in his final moments by a group of bystanders who came out of nearby bars Delirium and Dalva.

The owners of Randa's, and Brigman, have decided to speak out about these details because they highlight how the robot car behaved arguably differently than a human driver might have, given that a human driver could have responded to Brigman's alarm about the cat and paused before driving off.

She also questions the safety of the car pulling out so briskly when she had just been kneeling in front of it seconds earlier.

"I didn’t know if I should reach out and hit one of the cameras or scream," Brigman tells the Times. "I sort of froze, honestly. It was disorienting that [the] Waymo was pulling away with me so close to it."

Waymo had previously said that KitKat had darted under the car before it drove off, and that is in fact true. And the company notes that its cars, like normal cars, don't have any way of seeing underneath them.

Brigman also wonders if she should have stood in front of the Waymo in order to keep it from driving off — her partner tells her this would have been too dangerous — given that there is no other way, from outside of one of these vehicles, to tell the car to stop in a situation like this.

This latest update in the story comes after a second Waymo incident involving a pet, a small dog in the Western Addition, who was reportedly killed after running into the street off-leash on November 30. In that situation, riders in the car also wondered afterward if a human driver would have behaved differently, especially hearing passengers screaming in horror.

As we learned this week, Randa's has put a new bodega cat to work on mouse duty at the store, and her name is Coco.