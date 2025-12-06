- A historic 1899 10-bedroom, 6.5-bath mansion on San Francisco’s “Billionaires’ Row” sold for $17.75 million, nearly half its original asking price. The house, which has been featured twice in San Francisco's Decorators Showcase, was put on the market for $32 million in 2023, even though SF is apparently having a mansion shortage or something. [SFGate, Real Deal]
- Santa Rosa city councilmember Dianna MacDonald has been accused of violating anti-harassment policies due to her behavior surrounding an alleged romantic relationship with a city staff member. The city council is considering publicly reprimanding MacDonald during its December 16 meeting, but they won’t be removing her from office. [KRON4]
- The first in a series of events honoring Laney College coach John Beam, who was fatally shot in November, exceeded capacity at Everett & Jones BBQ in Oakland Friday night. [KPIX]
- A mass recall of shredded cheese has expanded to include 1 million bags sold by major retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Aldi across 31 states and Puerto Rico. [Yahoo News]
- A car crashed into a Fremont apartment building Wednesday, displacing five adults, a child, and a cat, but no injuries were reported. [NBC Bay Area]
- San Jose police arrested a man who allegedly threw two Molotov cocktails at Henry’s World Famous Hi-Life restaurant earlier this week in a targeted arson attack. [KRON4]
- Keep an eye out for the ever delightful and festive Tree Twins around town during the holiday season; they made an appearance at Drag Queens on Ice Friday evening. [Tree Twins/Instagram]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist