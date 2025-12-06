  • A historic 1899 10-bedroom, 6.5-bath mansion on San Francisco’s Billionaires’ Row sold for $17.75 million, nearly half its original asking price. The house, which has been featured twice in San Francisco's Decorators Showcase, was put on the market for $32 million in 2023, even though SF is apparently having a mansion shortage or something. [SFGate, Real Deal]
  • Santa Rosa city councilmember Dianna MacDonald has been accused of violating anti-harassment policies due to her behavior surrounding an alleged romantic relationship with a city staff member. The city council is considering publicly reprimanding  MacDonald during its December 16 meeting, but they won’t be removing her from office. [KRON4]
  • The first in a series of events honoring Laney College coach John Beam, who was fatally shot in November, exceeded capacity at Everett & Jones BBQ in Oakland Friday night. [KPIX]

  • A mass recall of shredded cheese has expanded to include 1 million bags sold by major retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Aldi across 31 states and Puerto Rico. [Yahoo News]
  • A car crashed into a Fremont apartment building Wednesday, displacing five adults, a child, and a cat, but no injuries were reported. [NBC Bay Area]
  • San Jose police arrested a man who allegedly threw two Molotov cocktails at Henry’s World Famous Hi-Life restaurant earlier this week in a targeted arson attack. [KRON4]

Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist