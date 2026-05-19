Local:
- The SF Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to award the San Francisco Zoological Society, the nonprofit that oversees the zoo, with an $8.5 million loan to help keep the zoo running. The nonprofit will first receive $2.5 million up front, and the remaining funds will be held until after the zoo implements facilities improvements and structural changes outlined in a recent city audit. [NBC Bay Area]
- Local filmmaker Boots Riley, who aims for all his films to inspire revolution, said dozens of labor organizers across the country told him his first movie, Sorry to Bother You, helped them persuade others to get organized. [KQED]
- A building on the 1800 block of Owens Street in SF’s Mission Bay neighborhood was evacuated Tuesday following reports of smoke on the second floor, and people were advised to avoid the area. [KRON4]
National:
- In the wake of voting rights being stripped away in the South, the NAACP is calling for a boycott of sports programs at public universities in Southern states. [Associated Press]
- The Senate voted to advance a measure that would require congressional approval for continued military action against Iran, with support from both parties — including Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana — pushing back against President Donald Trump’s approach to the conflict. [CNBC]
While I support the administration's efforts to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, the White House and Pentagon have left Congress in the dark on Operation Epic Fury. In Louisiana, I’ve heard from people, including President Trump’s supporters, who are concerned about this war.…— U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) May 19, 2026
- Two humpback whales were tracked completing two opposite migrations between Australia and Brazil — a record-breaking 9,000 miles. [ABC News]
Video of the Day:
- A Tesla driver in Grapevine, Texas, decided to try out “wade mode” by driving directly into a lake, where the truck quickly became submerged, and he was swiftly arrested. Per the car’s manual, the maximum wade depth is less than three feet. [NBC]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist