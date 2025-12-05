Rabbit lovers can finally let their hare down when that long-rumored Bunny Cafe comes to Fisherman’s Wharf with a just-announced opening date of Sunday, December 21, and the crazy rabbits will indeed be up for adoption.

We perked up our ears in late October on the news that a Bunny Cafe was coming to Fisherman’s Wharf, something in the vein of those Japanese-style petting zoo/cafes not unlike SF’s KitTea Cafe that has since moved to Valencia Street. Owner Kathreen Kato was the adoptive caretaker of the late, great therapy bunny Alex the Great, and the cafe was being hyped as a vegan/vegetarian place — and we’d heard that the rabbits would be available both for adoption, or just plain petting.

That initial burst of publicity pushed an opening date of “late November,” but now KRON4 is reporting that the Bunny Cafe will open on Sunday, December 21, at 1327 Columbus Avenue, near Beach Street.



"We are holding a Grand Opening Day on Dec 21st from 11am-2pm (Bunny outfits encouraged 🐰☺️),” the Bunny Cafe said in a Wednesday Instagram post. “We will have tastings, Graffeo espresso with have a Ferrari serving espresso drink and a vintage gas tank that pours cold brew, music, jump house, photo ops, lots of vendors that will be held in the park across the street of the cafe.”



Is this an interior shot of what the new Bunny Cafe will look like? It appears so. The Bunny Cafe added that opening day visitors will “also get to tour the cafe. There’s no reservation needed, it’s open to [the] public,” though only for the limited hours of 11 am to 2 pm.

It appears that the cafe and the bunny-petting area will be separate, though adjacent. The cafe itself will be open from 7 am to 9 pm every day. The “Bunny Lounge” will only be open from 9 am to 1 pm, and then from 4 pm to 9 pm.



So what’s to eat or drink? The newly revealed Bunny Cafe menu promises “a vegetarian/vegan grab n’ go concept offering food and beverage from local coffee bean roasters, market fruits & veggies, and fresh-baked pastries. We also offer Ramenyun, a convenience-variety instant ramen with plenty of vegetables, sauces, and other add-ons to elevate your bowl.”

And at this point, it appears that the petting-area “Bunny Lounge” may be only available by (paid) reservation. That online reservation system does not appear to be working yet. The cafe’s reservation page currently says that "Bookings are available as early as January 10, 2026," though there may be more clarity to all of this as we get closer to the official grand opening day.



A look at the cafe’s policies shows that no, you cannot bring your own pet bunny to the Bunny Cafe. And if this really needed to be said to anyone, you cannot bring your dog to the Bunny Cafe either.

So we’re still more than two weeks out from the opening of the Bunny Cafe, and the bunny-petting schedule is not yet 100% clear. But if you can’t wait to hop on this, the Bunny Cafe is already selling branded merchandise, including hoodies, t-shirts, beanies, trucker caps, and more.

