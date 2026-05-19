Three suspects from Vallejo were arrested in connection to multiple pickpocket thefts in Chinatown that began in early April. Police later found additional items at the suspects’ residence connected to thefts dating back to 2024.

The San Francisco Police Department announced Monday that three suspects were arrested Saturday in connection to a string of targeted Chinatown pickpocket thefts. The department began receiving reports of multiple cases throughout the neighborhood beginning in early April, with one victim having about $4,000 worth of property stolen.

Foot patrol officers from the Central Station reportedly identified the suspects with the help of the community after a weeks-long investigation.

On Saturday, police were able to track the suspects’ vehicle with the help of the department’s various intelligence tools, including automated license plate readers and a drone, according to the SFPD. The department located the suspects in their car in Chinatown, sizing up their next victims.

As can be seen in the video footage shared by the SFPD, the thieves allegedly worked in tandem to form a shield while one suspect reached into the victims’ bags — all in broad daylight on busy Chinatown streets.

Officers arrested Stefan Ruset, 35, Marian Constantine, 30, and Florin Matei, 26, all from Vallejo, Saturday. They were booked into the San Francisco County Jail on felony charges of grand theft and conspiracy, and misdemeanor possession of stolen property, which was recovered and returned to the victims.

On Sunday, officers served a warrant at the suspects’ residence in Vallejo, where they recovered more than $14,000 in US currency, as well as stolen property linked to a 2024 pickpocket case, per the SFPD. Police also found clothing that was believed to have been worn during previous thefts.

The investigations remain open and active. Anyone with information should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

Related: SF Man Charged In 27 Separate Walgreens Thefts In SF; Other Alleged Prolific Retail Thieves Also Nabbed

Image: Screenshot from video, courtesy of SFPD