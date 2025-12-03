The home of the bodega cat who was tragically killed by a Waymo in October, Randa's Market on 16th Street, has gotten a new cat, and her name is Coco.

Coco is a six-month-old white and gray cat with gray-blue eyes, and she's reportedly already brightening the mood at Randa's Market.

"There won’t be another KitKat, but [Coco's] bringing a spark back to the neighborhood,” said one customer, AJ, speaking to Mission Local. "People are already going crazy for her."

Store employee Abraham adds to Mission Local, "Coco gives us hope."

At least one staffer said he would try to keep Coco indoors, rather than let her roam the sidewalk.

There was an Instagram poll to decide on a name for the new cat, and the finalist names as of a couple days ago didn't include Coco (they were Cleo, Zoey, and Snowy). But that's what they went with.

Coco arrives after an outpouring of grief and anger over the October 27 death of KitKat, the store's resident cat who often liked to hang out on the sidewalk outside the store. KitKat was struck and killed by a Waymo that had pulled over into the transit lane, something that the company acknowledged several days later.

Waymo's account was that KitKat "darted under our vehicle as it was pulling away," after the robotaxi had pulled over to pick up passengers.

The company said, "We send our deepest sympathies to the cat’s owner and the community who knew and loved him, and we will be making a donation to a local animal rights organization in his honor."

The incident led to an outcry from the neighborhood and beyond, and Supervisor Jackie Fielder held an early November rally for the cat, vowing to spearhead legislation to allow for more local control over how autonomous vehicles operate in cities like San Francisco.

Said Fielder at the time, "If I were the Waymo PR team, I would be hoping that this whole KitKat thing just dies and that's not happening. Waymo thinks that they can just sweep this under the rug and we will all forget, but here in Mission, we will never forget our sweet KitKat. We will always put community before tech oligarchs and California should do the same."

The situation for Waymo was compounded this week following news that a Waymo vehicle struck a small dog in the Western Addition on Sunday night. The dog was reportedly off-leash, but the car failed to respond to running the animal over, and the subsequent screams of the Waymo rider, his wife, and children who were in the car at the time.

The incident has been covered by the LA Times and multiple other outlets.

To keep up with Coco the new bodega cat, visit her IRL, or follow Randa's on Instagram.