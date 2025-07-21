The delightful four-year-old and way-too-large rabbit Alex who served as the “therapy bunny” for the SF Giants and at SFO airport has reportedly died, after complications from having a cancerous tumor removed.



A very chonky, 28-pound Flemish Giant rabbit named Alex the Great burst onto the SF scene in 2022 as one of the newest therapy animals as SF International Airport. The comically oversize rabbit became a huge cult-hero hit, and was soon doing duty at Giants game appearances, cementing Alex as the single most coveted cuddle in all of San Francisco.

Speak quietly, greatness is passing through 🐰 pic.twitter.com/9Qd7POjNPt — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 6, 2025

But apparently for at least the last three months, the jot that Alex brought others was concealing the fact that he’d developed a cancerous tumor. And on Monday, Alex the rabbit’s official social media channels announced that he passed away earlier in the morning. He was four years old.

we love Alex so much. His energy and love will be missed by everyone here at SFO 🧡 — San Francisco International Airport (SFO) ✈️ (@flySFO) July 21, 2025

We see the message that “Unfortunately Alex has crossed the rainbow 🌈 this morning at 7:50am PST,” Alex’s official account said. “This is the hardest news. The pain is unbearable. We will have more information later just know he had complications from the cancer treatments that took his life.”

This seems verified by a response from the official SFO Twitter account.

Friends and Fur family today Alex had emergency surgery to remove a cancer tumor. It was successful and Dr Rockwell did an amazing job. We caught the lump over the weekend and SoMa Animal Hospital took him in on Monday and by today they were able to remove it.. pic.twitter.com/TypsdQUPo6 — Alex The Great - ATG (@AThegreat100) May 23, 2025

Alex’s health trouble had apparently been brewing since mid-May, "Today Alex had emergency surgery to remove a cancer tumor,” his account said. “It was successful and Dr Rockwell did an amazing job. We caught the lump over the weekend and SoMa Animal Hospital took him in on Monday and by today they were able to remove it.”

Alex was “Medically cleared to return to action” at Giants games on June 3, and was back at Oracle Park on June 4. But that bunny was not out of the woods.

🙏 Friends & Fur Friends, Alex went in for cancer treatments but had a complication. He’s now in critical condition in ICU at UC Davis. Please pray or send positive thoughts tonight—he’s fighting hard. We love you, Alex. 💙 #PrayersForAlex #CancerTreatment #rallyrabbit #bunlife pic.twitter.com/31650Bapx7 — Alex The Great - ATG (@AThegreat100) July 19, 2025

On July 18, his account posted that “Alex went in for cancer treatments but had a complication. He’s now in critical condition in ICU at UC Davis. Please pray or send positive thoughts tonight—he’s fighting hard.”

Friends, sorry for the late update. As of 6pm, Alex was moved from ICU to a more critical care room, but he's improving—eating and breathing more on his own. He has a few more days at @ucdavis, but he's a fighter. Thanks for your prayers and positivity—means the world. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/HQPnLgop8f — Alex The Great - ATG (@AThegreat100) July 20, 2025

And it seemed the end was near when his account posted Sunday night, “Friends, sorry for the late update. As of 6pm, Alex was moved from ICU to a more critical care room, but he's improving—eating and breathing more on his own. He has a few more days at @ucdavis, but he's a fighter. Thanks for your prayers and positivity—means the world.”



Image: @rainbraintrivia via Twitter

