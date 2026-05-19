Now an established seasonal destination in the Napa Valley, Addendum, which started slinging Ad Hoc's popular fried chicken out of a "shack" behind the larger restaurant in 2011, is opening back up this weekend in Yountville.

Napa day-trippers, tourists, and locals alike have come to love the daytime, takeout-focused Addendum, which makes for a great lunch or brunch option when passing through Yountville. And this season, the menu expands with a couple of new items.

As it always has, when Addendum relaunches for the summer on Friday, May 22, it will be serving Ad Hoc's popular buttermilk fried chicken — three pieces with cornbread and macaroni salad will run you $22, while small (7 pieces) and large buckets (14 pieces) of chicken cost $40 and $60 apiece.

New to the menu this summer will be a shrimp po'boy on Bouchon Bakery milk bread, with dill mayo, celery leaves, and Bibb lettuce ($24).

And there is also a pastrami Reuben on Bouchon Bakery rye ($19).

The Addendum shrimp po'boy. Photo by David Escalante

As before, you can also take away chocolate chip cookies for dessert, and soft-serve sundaes. And Ad Hoc's house wine — white, rosé, or red — is available by the can.

Addendum is open Friday to Sunday 11 am to 2 pm, in the garden behind Ad Hoc at 6476 Washington Street in Yountville. And it is also open on holiday Mondays including Memorial Day, July 6th, and Labor Day. It will be open on weekends until Labor Day, which is September 7.

Ever a champion of American cuisine, Thomas Keller said he was sad to see how fried chicken had fallen out of favor early in his career, but he's watched it rise back up to a place of honor on American menus. "I’m happy to say that fried chicken is back, with some of the best chefs across the country and some of the best restaurants frying chicken," Keller said in recent years.

He's even shared his own recipe via Master Class, if you dare to do any deep-frying at home and have time for a 12-hour brining process.

Keller's kitchen also turns out a good burger, and he launched a very popular burger pop-up in Yountville during the pandemic, which he brought back for a 10-week special run last year — and that could return as well, come August or September.