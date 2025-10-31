An upscale Filipino spot is set to take over the Sons & Daughters space on Nob Hill, YUJA Kitchen from an AL's Place alum opens in Rincon Hill, and North Beach is getting a bunny cafe, all in This Week in Food.

First up, Tablehopper brings us word of Restaurant Naides, an upscale Filipino restaurant that is taking over the Sons & Daughters space at 708 Bush Street — as Sons & Daughters prepares to relocate to the Mission, to the former Osito space, which was scheduled to be happening soon, sometime before the holidays. Restaurant Naides is the project of co-owners Patrick Gabon and Celine Wuu, with Gabon having worked as a chef under Sons & Daughters executive chef Harrison Cheney. The plan is to offer a 10- to 13-course tasting menu "highlighting Filipino ingredients alongside foraged, preserved, and fermented components," per Tablehopper, so clearly some Sons & Daughters vibes will be present there. Opening date TBA.

Tonight is the Castro Night Market Halloween edition, which will be the first street-closure party in the Castro for Halloween in over a decade. In addition to a costume contest and "creature feature" drag show, there will be good food to try, including Native American frybread from pop-up Mr. Gichi, and Flora King is offering is a $12 Bloody Malbec and empanada special. Bars like The Edge will be offering to-go drink specials as well.

YUJA Kitchen, a new fast-casual concept from AL's Place alum Jackie Shao, has just opened this week at 396 Harrison Street in Rincon Hill. The healthy lunch and dinner spot offers chef-crafted, Asian-inspired grain bowls and salads, topped with proteins like Thai basil pork, shaking beef, and YUJA teriyaki chicken, featuring responsibly sourced proteins from the likes of Brandt Beef and Lan-Roc Pork. There are also vegetarian options, including a Miso Pomegranate Harvest Bowl with roasted beets, fingerling potatoes, kale, persimmons, and fennel. The place is open 11 am to 9 pm, Monday to Saturday.

In the vein of petting-zoo-meets-cafe concepts in Japan, San Francisco is reportedly getting its first bunny cafe. Called The Bunny Cafe, it's set to open at 1327 Columbus Avenue in late November, as Bay Area News Group reports. And it's the vision of Kathreen Kato, who was the adoptive caretaker of Alex the Great, the 28-pound Flemish giant rabbit who worked as part of the therapy-animal "Wag Brigade" at SFO until succumbing to cancer earlier this year. The reservation-only cafe is partnering with three rabbit rescues, and will feature adoptable animals that guests can come and pet in person — and the vegan/vegetarian cafe element will be in a separate, adjoining space.

Both Tablehopper and the Chronicle this week covered the launch of Pasta Supply Co.'s new pasta-and-sauce (and meatball) vending machine at Spark Social (601 Mission Bay Blvd North). It could be the first of multiple such vending machines around town, and it's in keeping with the inventive mind of chef-restauteur Anthony Strong — who you may recall tried launching a high-end delivery-only concept three years before the pandemic was even was a thing, which quickly became the victim of its own, too-rapid success. The Pasta Supply Co. model of offering well-crafted sauces, fresh pastas, and various salads and other items like garlic bread for takeout or easy dine-in has proven successful and lends itself well to the "vending machine" idea — in this case it's a locked cooler that requires a credit card to open, and the case records how much the customer takes out of it. Strong is reportedly seeking suggestions for more vending machine locations.

And in some sad closure news, the Noe Valley location of Tacolicious at 4063 24th Street appears to have closed permanently, per SFGate, though the restaurant's website still has not noted the closure.

Also, as the Chronicle reports, Mona Lisa Restaurant is closing after 50 years in business in North Beach. The family behind the business, the Floreses, are giving up the landmark spot, while they still own and operate Mona Lisa Mare e Monti and Steps of Rome nearby, in addition to the Bayview's Old Clam House. Staff from Mona Lisa will be moving to the other restaurants.



Top image: Some frybread courtesy of Mr. Gichi