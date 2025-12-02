Local:
- It’s not really a shock considering that the new owners are trying to evict all of the remaining shops, but the former Westfield Mall’s Shake Shack will be closing permanently on December 18, and 26 people will lose their jobs. There were only two restaurants left on the now-named SF Centre’s lower level food court, and this closure will leave only Panda Express. [Chronicle]
- An analysis of all of the ICE deportation arrests in Northern California since Trump took office shows that 48% of those arrested had no criminal history, and had previously faced no criminal charges whatsoever. It’s the first time such large numbers of people without criminal charges have been arrested by ICE, and in a deeper look at the data, 39% of those arrested did have a criminal conviction, while 14% had pending criminal charges. [Mission Local]
- In an incident sure to bring more attention to Teslas catching fire in car crashes, a Tuesday San Jose Tesla crash killed an adult and a child in a crash involving two Teslas (which caught fire), a Lexus, and a fourth vehicle that fled the scene. San Jose Fire Department Battalion Chief Bennett Yendery told KPIX, "It was a pretty robust dispatch from the Fire Department, and upon arrival, crews did find multiple vehicles involved with fire.” [KPIX]
National:
- “Sleepy” President Trump fell asleep again in a cabinet meeting Tuesday, as seen in the video below where Marco Rubio is trying to be louder in hopes of waking the 79-year-old Trump who clearly can’t hack longer meetings anymore. [AP News]
BREAKING: In a stunning moment, Donald Trump has fallen asleep during his own cabinet meeting. This is so embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/fNNHB1E27t— Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) December 2, 2025
- Apparently during some of Trump’s awake moments, his administration banned immigration applications from people from 19 different countries, most notably Cuba and Haiti, but also Iran, Sudan, Eritrea, Haiti, Somalia. [NYTimes]
- Costco is suing the Trump administration for all of the money they lost over his tariff fuck-ups, arguing that the tariffs were never legal in the first place, as Trump did not have the authority to levy them without Congress. [CNN]
Video:
- It’s only December 2, but the Times Square Ball is already up for New Year’s Eve! It’s covered with covered with 5,280 Waterford crystals, it sits atop a 139-foot pole, and you can check it out below.
JUST IN: The new Times Square ball is up. pic.twitter.com/IsAOBxw5uK— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 1, 2025
Image: wildwoodboi via Reddit