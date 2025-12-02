A longtime favorite for Duboce Park picnic snack and PB&J runs, the 54-year-old Courtney’s Produce will close permanently on Friday, following the recent passing of the shop’s co-founder Lola Courtney.

The fresh produce and handmade juice scene in the Duboce Triangle and Castro neighborhoods is about to become a whole lot less saucy. Hoodline reports that the 54-year-old corner produce market mainstay Courtney’s Produce will close permanently at the end of this week. Founded in 1969, Courtney’s Produce was known for its fresh-cut flowers, handmade sandwiches, and fresh produce (though not alcohol) that was long enjoyed by sunbathers in nearby Duboce Park.

Now’s your chance to get one last PB&J from Courtney’s Produce. After 54 years, Castro & Duboce Triangle favorite corner store will close on December 5.https://t.co/MRFnTGDBQd — Steven Bracco 🌁 (@Braccs) December 2, 2025



The store’s last day will be Friday, December 5. The shop closes at 6 pm on Friday, and that will be the end of the road for Courtney’s.

Image: Steven Bracco, Hoodline

"After five wonderful decades of serving this community, our store will be closing as of December 5, 2025," says a sign currency posted in the shop’s window. “We want to express our deepest gratitude for your loyalty, support, and friendship over the years. It has truly been an honor to be part of your lives and this community for so long.”

While that sign does have some verbiage about “We are currently in the process of transitioning to new ownership,” Hoodline asked some store workers, and reports that “employees inside the store told a Hoodline reporter that Courtney's is permanently closing and will not be reopening.”

Image: Steven Bracco, Hoodline

While the produce and juices at Courtney’s Produce were well-known to be some of the freshest around, the crazy-affordable handmade peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were always the shop’s biggest hit product. "We ruin people's day when we sell out,” the store’s then-operator Andrew Courtney told Hoodline in a 2020 store profile.

That 2020 Hoodline profile of Courtney’s Produce details how Patrick “Paddy Joe” Coutney and his wife Lola Courtney opened the store in 1969 with the name Farmer’s Produce in the Upper Haight. It moved to Castro and 14th streets and became Courtney’s Produce in 1971. Patrick Courtney passed away in November 2022, and Lola Courtney passed in November.

Related: 117-Year-Old Central Drug Store, Oldest Store in the Excelsior, Closing Permanently in July [SFist]

Image: Kevin Y via Yelp