A Tesla Cybertruck jumped a curb, hit a cement wall, and burst into flames just after 3 am Wednesday morning in Piedmont, and three of the four occupants in the car died at the scene.

A Tesla Cybertruck crash turned fiery and fatal early Wednesday morning, as KGO reports that three people were killed in a Cybertruck fire in Piedmont, while another passenger was rescued and is hospitalized. Piedmont Police Captain Chris Monahan told that station that the cybertruck "jumped the curb, struck a cement wall, and then wedged in between the wall and a tree."

Piedmont police say three people are dead and one is injured after a Tesla Cybertruck hit a cement wall, got wedged between the wall and a tree and caught fire early Wednesday morning.https://t.co/sOYiDRouuA — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) November 27, 2024



To its credit, the Cybertruck sent police an automatic alert that it had crashed at 3:08 am Wednesday morning, according to KCRA, though police received another 911 call from a person at the same time. Police arrived on the scene at Hampton Road and King Avenue and found the Tesla consumed in flames between the cement wall and a sidewalk.

Another vehicle was following the Cybertruck, and its driver was able to rescue the sole surviving passenger of the blazing Tesla.

3 killed, one hurt in fiery crash of @Tesla Cybertruck at King & Hampton in Piedmont, per @piedmontcagov PD. @CHPoakland also on scene. Man in 2nd vehicle following Cybertruck pulled surviving victim out. Cybertruck automatically alerted 911 after wreck pic.twitter.com/rErm11HjUx — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) November 27, 2024

"The solo vehicle that was involved in the crash, there was another vehicle that came after it, that was following behind and came upon the vehicle as it was fully engulfed," Piedmont Police Chief Jeremy Bowers told KTVU. "The individual exited the car and was able to pull the person out, but the nature of the vehicle was a Cybertruck and the heat was just too intense."

KTVU adds that the person who saved the one passenger “appeared to be in his 20s,” and that “a short time later, two adults came to hug the young man.” It is unknown if he had any relationship to the people in the Cybertruck. Neighbors told KRON4 that the "deceased were college students from the area who were visiting home for the holidays."

PIEDMONT CRASH LATEST: Mournful neighbors tell KRON4’s Michael Thomas at the scene that the three deceased were college students from the area who were visiting home for the holidays. https://t.co/Hu4OJaQoIz — KRON4 News (@kron4news) November 27, 2024



The names, ages, and genders of the victims have not yet been released, though KGO adds the police said the surviving victim was in “stable” condition.

Police have not determined what caused the crash or the fire, though as KCRA notes, electric vehicles’ battery cells often make for fires that are more difficult for first responders to put out.

Image: RanaMotorWorks via Unsplash