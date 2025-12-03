- A 72-year-old pedestrian was killed in SF's Russian Hill neighborhood Tuesday morning, at the intersection of Broadway and Mason Street. The man was reportedly crossing the street when a driver, who had just made a right turn onto Broadway, put their car in reverse and struck the pedestrian. [Bay City News]
- Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a hearing Wednesday morning that he will seek to try the 17-year-old suspect in the Valley Fair Mall shooting as an adult. Rosen spoke about the egregious nature of the crime, and alluded to "previous activities" in the suspect's record that would be revealed in the coming weeks. [KTVU]
- A 23-year-old San Francisco woman, Liliana Mejia, is facing multiple charges, including human trafficking of a minor, after police found her with a missing at-risk 17-year-old East Coast girl at a hotel in South San Francisco on Tuesday. [KRON4]
- Uber, Lyft, and Waymo, which currently are allowed to operate on lower Market Street during restricted hours, may soon be allowed to operate on the street 24 hours a day following a hearing at the SFMTA board Tuesday. [Chronicle]
- While Oakland suffers budget trouble and needs to hire about 200 more police officers, there are about 100 officers on extended paid leave due to misconduct investigations, who are costing the city millions per year. [Chronicle]
- Downtown Berkeley used and discount bookstore, Half Price Books, closed its doors for good on Sunday, after announcing its closure in July, due to declining foot traffic and failed lease negotiations. [Berkeleyside]