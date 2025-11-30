San Francisco Police officers patrolling the South of Market neighborhood early Sunday morning found a man in the road suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

As KRON4 reports, the man was found in the street in the area of Sixth and Natoma streets around 12:15 am Sunday. Per the Chronicle, officers began rendering aid, and paramedics arrived soon after. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, per NBC Bay Area.

No arrests have been made.

